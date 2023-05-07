Stories out of Harrisburg and the state Capitol in the last few weeks almost include something to the effect that “the vote was along party lines.”
Bills advancing out of various committees have been split with Republican-controlled committees steering GOP-favored legislation and Democrat-controlled committees doing the same. It’s the nature of the current political climate. not just here in Pennsylvania, but in just about every state capital and Washington. In fact, it’s noteworthy when one or more Democrats vote with Republicans and vice versa.
So it says something that a bill to revise long-standing Pennsylvania tradition regarding a lack of meaningful reimbursement for ambulance providers breezed through a committee 21-0.
The Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee voted 21-0 to move House Bill 479 to the chamber floor. The bill would end a mileage restriction on ambulance transports, allowing Medicaid to reimburse providers $4 for each mile a patient is transported.
Currently, ambulance services don’t get a reimbursement for the first 20 miles, a ridiculous rule. First responders across Pennsylvania — urban and rural — have lobbied against the obtuse restriction for years.
Consider how many local calls ambulance services from AREA, Evangelical, Geisinger, Americus and others make that are less than 20-mile drives. How critical are those responses, often completed in minutes in emergent situations?
With Sunbury as the center point, a 20-mile circle stretches west of Mifflinburg and Middleburg, north of Watsontown, east almost to Mount Carmel and beyond the southern edge of Northumberland County. Granted, roads don’t often go in straight lines, but it seems like plenty of emergency responses in this area would probably fall below that 20-mile threshold for reimbursement.
At a time when emergency services are struggling with financing and staffing, this bill seems to make a lot of sense.
Don DeReamus, paramedic and legislative chair with the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania, said at a committee hearing last week that the proposal would correct a 40-plus-year-old “mistake” by the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Ambulance services should not have to bear the financial burden to essentially provide free transportation for Medical Assistance beneficiaries,” DeReamus said.
That seems like something most people can agree on.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.