Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Glenn Thompson and five other Pennsylvania Republican congressmen — Mike Kelly, John Joyce, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, and Lloyd Smucker — should resign from Congress because:
n They tried to overturn the results of our presidential election as a group of eight congressmen from Pennsylvania by opposing the certification of PA’s electors.
n They supported and enabled President Donald Trump who built election conspiracies and incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
n Their Oath of Office: I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
Notice the keywords “domestic enemies.”
Keller, Meuser and other congressional Republicans supported, defended, and enabled an unstable and deranged president rather than our constitution.
How much more evidence does anyone need than the attack of Trump and supporters (domestic enemies) on our U.S. Capitol?
Keller was quoted in The Daily Item that, “the violence in the capital was completely unacceptable and un-American.”
Too little too late, Fred.
Where were you when Trump was acting unacceptable and un-American? You and others were quiet and did nothing, and, like enablers, encouraged Trump to continue his erratic unpresidential conduct, lies and conspiracies.
The Republican base likes when their elected officials stand up to Democratic opponents, policies or principles, but few Republicans had the will or courage to stand up to Trump when he was wrong, lied, spread conspiracies, or tried to overturn the election with an hour-long phone call to shakedown Georgia officials to “recalculate” and overthrow the election.
Some Republicans broke rank, left their party, stood up, and spoke out against the craziness of the Trump administration. They deserve praise and thank you.
We are reaping what Trumpism and complicity have sowed.
Given the attack and damage on our U.S. Capitol by Trump radical extremists, death of several U.S. citizens, trying to overturn Pennslvania electors, and their complicity in support of this president, U.S. Reps. Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, Fred Keller, John Joyce, Guy Reschenthaler, Glen ‘GT’ Thompson, and Mike Kelly, should resign immediately.
Mike Molesevich lives in Lewisburg. He is a member of The Daily Item’s Community Advisory Board.