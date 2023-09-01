Are there too many laws and taxes? Think about it! For every law with a regulation that requires enforcement, some government agency is charged with that responsibility. For example, why do we have the Pennsylvania State Police, an expensive state law enforcement agency?
Any time that a tax law is passed, some government agency or department is responsible for collecting that tax. For example, why do we have the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue?
Do we really need separate taxes on alcohol, gambling, tobacco and many other nuisance and sin taxes that cost money to collect?
Is there one tax that would tax the poor and working class taxpayers at lower rates and well-to-do taxpayers and profitable businesses at higher rates and would require only one collection agency instead of a state department with hundreds of employees? Yes!
It is a graduated income tax that can be used by local, county, and state government and by local school districts. Do Republicans really want smaller government, or more taxes paid by poor and working class taxpayers?
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove