It is a well-known fact, Mr. Keller, that you sided with the Texas Attorney General in his attempt to overturn the Pennsylvania election. It is also a fact that you sided with Trump and others to then again attempt to overturn the Congressional Certification of the election on Jan. 6.
It is also a fact the exercise had no legal or Constitutional standing to start. We have video evidence of how Trump incited an insurrection and you and others abetted in that insurrection.
Now you have sent out a message that you voted against the impeachment of the president not because he is not guilty of the charge, but because it was so close to the end of his term. That is akin to the police stopping someone a hundred feet from their house for a violation, and then letting them go because they are so close to home. You then say leaders lead by example. Yes, they do.
You have violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. You repeatedly participated in the 2021 version of Jim Crow suppression of the minority vote, while endorsing the white majority vote in your district as legit; no matter whether some came from write-in. Please save the self-serving manure for the good farmers of the 12th District.
Stanley Share,
Milton