As I start this letter it is the day before Earth Day. Any objective review of the last 53 years would have to conclude that the original optimism of that first Earth Day was far too optimistic. While we certainly have moved forward in some areas, the overall health of the earth’s living systems is now in significant decline. To deny what we have been doing to life on this planet one would have to be willing to live in a bubble of ignorance. This unfortunately seems to be the choice of far too many.
The evidence of the decline of the living earth is all around us. Considerable decreases are occurring in wildlife populations around the world of up to 70% along with the extinction of life forms at a rate of a hundred to a thousand times faster than natural causes. Our oceans are filled with plastics and dotted with dead zones many of which have been created by the waste created by our insatiable appetite for meat and animal products. Our unquenchable demand for energy from fossil fuels is changing the atmosphere of the Earth. A warming climate is presenting an existential threat to life on the planet. It is bringing ever increasingly destructive storms. Imagine, recently Fort Lauderdale got 24 inches of rain in 7 hours! Our breath of life is often loaded with toxic substances.
Why have we chosen to do so much destruction and to continue this destruction when the evidence is so clearly before us? Greed, selfishness, indolence, ignorance, narcissism, and an economic system that only values profit are factors. But there may be a greater underlying cause wrapped in our Judeo-Christian cultural and religious history. Maybe it is because of its teaching that we are superior to all other species and we sit somehow apart from all other life on this planet. After all, we are made in the image of God and have been given dominion over all the other creatures. Does that mean we can do whatever we want to the life of creation?
Belief doesn’t alter reality. We are not separate from the life of this planet. We are part of and dependent upon the planet’s delicately balanced systems. Galileo was right and the church leaders were wrong. The earth goes around the sun. Beliefs don’t alter the objective evidence of the collapse occurring in many of Earth’s life systems. The denial of the evolutionary processes doesn’t alter the overwhelming evidence of this reality. The COVID virus’s endless mutations provide undeniable evidence of evolution. Religion seemed to have accepted the fact of our solar system. The process of life’s evolution is just as real.
Every action we take that is destructive to the biosphere is a step in our own species’ destruction. We are faced with a moral decision. Do we care about the future of those who will follow us whether family or the unknown masses? The rapidly accelerating rate of the climate crisis is already being confronted all over the globe. The crisis will only grow more intense unless we rapidly take immediate and massive action. Do you have the courage to lead the fight for all life’s future? Isn’t it time to throw the politicians who through lies, disinformation, and greed have failed to take on the challenge of the climate crisis?
It’s time for us as individuals and as a society to make the changes that our future survival depends on. We can’t wait for others to act. You are responsible for your actions. Change and action can be difficult, but life demands that we act now. Others may be waiting to see if we act. Lead the way.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.