Why don’t the leaders of the Republican Party crawl out of their cave of ignorance and denial regarding climate change and the climate crisis? They continue to support an ignorance which is so often willful in nature so that they can adhere to a narrow and restricted political belief or is it a matter of them putting their greed and lust for political power ahead of the welfare of all of humanity. Nothing like all those campaign dollars and all the funding going to the climate change denying think tanks.
The Republicans who control the Pennsylvania Legislature are breaking their backs to grovel to and support the gas industry. They say they are capitalists but distort the energy markets. They do all they can to give billions of tax dollar savings at our expense to the fossil fuel corporations. How many will suffer because of their ignorance, greed, and self-interests?
Every dollar spent to expand these corporations means another shovel toward humanity’s demise. Please don’t diminish the depth of the crisis we face.
Ignorance may be bliss but it can be deadly. What kind of evidence do you need? Are they incapable of seeing what is happening in our country and around the world? The extended heat waves and drought we and much of Europe are now facing are occurring with far more frequency and with greater intensity. To think that London had temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit when it averages 75 F at this time of year. As I write this letter, areas of the country suffer with severe drought as St. Louis and Kentucky flood with eight or nine inches of rain in one day bringing extensive damage while destroying countless homes and death to far too many. Australia suffered extensive wildfires a few years ago and now is suffering from widespread flooding. You thought this summer has been dangerously hot, a lot more to come if we don’t act now!
There is no question that if we are to avert even greater consequences from the climate crisis, government at both the state and federal levels must become involved. This is not a question of big or small government, but government meeting the change and challenge we face. States must act both individually and in coordination with the federal government.
But we need political leaders who understand the crisis we face and are ready to act. While there are countless things we all can, should, and must do to reduce our carbon footprint, maybe the single most important thing we can do is to elect leaders who will address this crisis with all the urgency needed. It is time to kick out the bums who tell us that we can’t afford to act. People whose ignorance doesn’t allow them to realize the cost of not acting will far, far be exceeded by the cost of not acting now. We are already decades behind in our actions because of their ignorance and greed. Billions of dollars in damage already from fire and floods and the human suffering and cost that results from the ripping apart of their lives.
The simple undeniable fact is that if you vote for just about any Republican now running on a state or federal level you will be voting for more intense heat, flooding, and drought. You will be cursed by present and future generations who will be forced to face the consequences of our inaction. If you want to vote Republican then nominate candidates who live in a fact based world who want to deal with possibly the greatest threat humanity faces. I certainly don’t want to minimize the threat of nuclear annihilation.
How could anyone possibly vote for someone like Doug Mastriano for governor of our state? A man who has mocked climate science. He was also involved with the treasonous mob on Jan. 6 and a believer in crazy conspiracy theories. He supports the big lie. Don’t you want leaders who accept and act on the best evidence available?
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.