In the face of a global pandemic, it is striking that the boldest leadership in this country is not coming from Washington, but from the states.
Governors of both parties across the country are making critical decisions in a rapidly changing environment. But it is the federal government that can mobilize the massive resources that will be needed to confront this public health and economic crisis.
It is encouraging to see both parties and both houses of Congress working hard on ways to get help to people and businesses that need it. It is discouraging to see our national executive branch behind the curve, hobbled by incoherent policies, inconsistent public statements and vague chains of command.
Our chief executive is responsible for this; he should take that responsibility rather than shifting blame to others.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg