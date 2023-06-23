It’s about time.
A slim majority in the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives finally took the first step Tuesday toward a higher minimum wage for workers across the commonwealth.
A bill that would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour by 2026 passed in the state House by a vote of 103 to 100 with all but one Democrat voting in favor and two Republicans joining them. The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The measure would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers in Pennsylvania from $7.25 to $11 in the first year, then to $13 in 2025 and finally to $15 in 2026. It also would tie future increases to inflation, which sponsors say mirrors actions taken in 15 other states, and set the wage for workers who receive tips at 60 percent of the minimum wage.
If adopted, Pennsylvania would join 30 other states and the District of Columbia in raising hourly wages higher than the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 since 2009.
A total of 20 states, including Pennsylvania, have simply accepted the federal minimum wage for the past 14 years, but all of the states surrounding us have raised it, including Ohio, where the 2023 minimum wage is $10.10; Delaware, $11.75; Maryland, $13.25; New Jersey, $14.13, and New York, $14.20 across most of the state and $15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester.
Washington state has the highest minimum wage in the nation at $16.50, followed by Washington, D.C., where the minimum wage is $15.74.
“If you would have told me that it would be 14 years before this body would take another stab to raise the minimum wage, I simply would’t have believed it,” said state Rep. Justin Fleming, a Democrat from Dauphin County. “Passing this bill will keep workers who live close to our borders here in the state and patronizing Pennsylvania businesses.”
Republicans express legitimate concerns about the effects of higher minimum wages on small businesses. The market has already increased starting wages at places like Geisinger, Weis and Target, among others.
“I cannot support a bill that would put a local family restaurant out of business and, along with it, the many employees who make a living at their three locations,” Republican state Rep. Katie Klunk of York County said this week.
Minimum wage is a multi-dimensional “puzzle,” lawmakers note, but one primary fact remains — $7.25 per hour is not a living wage.
We need leadership on this issue, lawmakers who will advocate for a living wage capable of pulling more people out of poverty while working to ensure the stability of employers, especially small businesses.
For now, we continue to wait and see if that leadership — something that will likely require a healthy measure of bipartisanship — will emerge from the capitols in Harrisburg, Washington or neither.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.