Wikipedia provides this description of an 1837 Hans Christian Andersen Fable: “Two swindlers arrive at the capitol city of an emperor who spends lavishly on clothing at the expense of state matters. Posing as weavers, they offer to supply him with magnificent clothes that are invisible to those who are stupid or incompetent. The emperor hires them, and they set up looms and go to work. A succession of officials, and then the emperor himself, visit them to check their progress. Each sees that the looms are empty but pretends otherwise to avoid being thought a fool. Finally, the weavers report that the emperor’s suit is finished. They mime dressing him and he sets off in a procession before the whole city. The townsfolk uncomfortably go along with the pretense, not wanting to appear inept or stupid, until a child blurts out that the emperor is wearing nothing at all. The people then realize that everyone has been fooled. Although startled, the emperor continues the procession, walking more proudly than ever.”
President Trump is convinced he is wearing the cloak of winning the 2020 election and has a significant number of my fellow Republicans bowing down to this falsehood — including representatives Keller and Meuser.
Leadership requires more than popularity. It requires a cloak made of clear vision, morality, ethics, planning, and communication. Where has the decency of leadership gone in our Republican party? Our Trumpublican emperors are wearing no clothes.
Richard Orwig,
Selinsgrove