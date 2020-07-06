Having served on a number of executive search committees I’ve learned of a number of qualities that you look for in a leader. Along with experience you look for:
Integrity, honesty, and strong moral principles
Respect — the ability to honor others and bring a group together to achieve a goal and facilitate teamwork. There is no “I” in team.
Courage to take responsibility for one’s own actions and practice that the buck stops at the top.
Empathy and sincerity
Ability to negotiate and unite without alienating
I wonder when and where we will find such a person with these important qualities to lead our now Un-United States?
Although I’m a lifetime registered Republican I have been a moderate independent for decades.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove,
USAF Retired