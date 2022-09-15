Many in the right wing consider the Clinton email and Trump documents at Mar-a-Lago issues as equivalent, in terms of wrongdoing. Either they don’t understand the details, or they are just looking to score political points.
Suppose you are a research chemist working on a new product with great sales potential. Your employer wants to safeguard product documentation from falling into competitors’ hands, and establishes record-keeping protocols to accomplish this. If you are sloppy in your storage of documents, in violation of company policy, you might be subject to dismissal from your position. You might be guilty of carelessness and negligence, and might lose your job.
But you won’t go to jail. What you have done is not a crime.
This is the nature of the Clinton case. As Secretary of State, she was fully authorized to be in possession of the documents in question. She was careless in her document management, by using her personal email account, and could have been fired from her job. But she did not violate any federal statutes, as concluded by DOJ and several congressional committees.
The Trump case regarding documents stored at Mar-a-Lago is entirely different. He had no authorization to possess the documents in question.
He had simply stolen them from the government. The “careless storage” aspect might apply to both cases, but the “authorization to possess” aspect is totally different.
Ms. Clinton’s possession was legal and authorized, and Mr. Trump’s was not. It is that simple.
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg