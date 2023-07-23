A month or so from now, The Daily Item and parent company CNHI will roll out what we expect to become an ongoing series looking at artificial intelligence — AI to the well-versed — and its emerging impact on many lanes of life.
Over the course of a couple of months, we will look at AI’s usefulness in everything from education and health care, to journalism, travel and the military.
In some regard, the potential use of AI is cool. Early returns on its use across the workplace show that some workers are more productive when using AI to offset research or work-related duties. In other lanes, its use can be troublesome and even dangerous.
In a recent podcast I heard, a college professor said something about a student’s answer in a chatroom that felt too refined. The professor put the assignment into an AI generator and the exact answer the student used appeared as the response. Some clear concerns about its use in education seem legitimate.
Daily Item News Editor Eric Pehowic and I sat through most of a webinar last week on AI’s possible uses in newsrooms. They touted a few reasons why it can be beneficial for media, especially for outlets with fewer staffers than in years past.
It was interesting. The presenters offered up some prompts and settings, encouraging the bot to write a story about a topic in a journalistic style. It popped out something serviceable, yet remarkably plain and boring.
There was no creativity. It was overwritten and lacked a certain voice all writers have. It didn’t have any quotes from real people.
My first venture into the realm wasn’t the best. On a whim, I typed in “Who are the greatest wrestlers in Penn State history?”
The usual suspects were on the list, including Olympic champ David Taylor, and three-time NCAA champion and two-time Hodge Trophy winner Zain Retherford — a former state winner for Line Mountain.
Tops on the list was Cael Sanderson, who is arguably the greatest college wrestler of all time. But he most certainly isn’t the greatest Penn State wrestler of all time because he was an unbeaten, four-time NCAA champion for Iowa State.
That, I guess, is why there is a note at the bottom of the service I used reminding you the chatbot “may produce inaccurate information.”
So helpful, with some warnings, I guess. Do your work. Check your sources. Check them again.
How about the scary stuff?
In a commentary for The Conversation, Harvard’s Bruce Schneier and Nathan Sanders warned not only about fees likely to come with the mostly free service, but “surveillance and manipulation.”
“Many of these AIs are created and trained at enormous expense by some of the largest tech monopolies. They’re being offered to people to use free of charge, or at very low cost. These companies will need to monetize them somehow. And, as with the rest of the internet, that somehow is likely to include surveillance and manipulation,” they wrote. “Imagine asking your chatbot to plan your next vacation. Did it choose a particular airline or hotel chain or restaurant because it was the best for you or because its maker got a kickback from the businesses?”
I guess we’re getting used to that sort of stuff, the tracking and targeted ads that pop up on all of our feeds.
Hopefully, we can all learn more in the coming months. If you have something you’d like us to address in the project, drop me a line.
