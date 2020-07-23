Seeing the image of a white police officer with his hands in his pockets casually keeping his knee on a Black man’s neck until he died punched a hole into my complacency about racial inequality. As always in such matters, I wanted to learn more.
The first phrase that caught my attention was “white privilege.” I’m white. I never noticed any particular privilege. After some serious reading and thought, I realized that complacency is my privilege. As a white person, I can go my whole life without thinking twice about race or privilege. Because I can live my whole life in a white bubble and never have a relationship with a person of color, I have the “privilege” of undisturbed peace in my world.
If I was a person of color, I would be aware of racial inequality every day of my life from a child being called names to a teen accused first of any wrongdoing, to a young person finding a job, to newlyweds seeking a loan or buying a home. As a person of color, I would even have to think twice about what kind of new car I might buy because if it’s too flashy, I’ll be suspected of stealing it.
My white world exists in such a way that Black people (or any minority) can’t avoid. That’s because an overwhelming majority of white people own the businesses, run the schools, give the loans, build houses and generally run the society that we all live in.
Now that racial inequality is no longer invisible to my sheltered and privileged life, I can no longer be complacent.
Carol Parowski,
Richfield