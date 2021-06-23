Recently I was spending time in my flowerbeds when my bride of 34 years came out to help weed. Shortly after joining me Tracy hollered, “you have to come see this!” She pointed out a line of ants carrying bits of food from the bird feeder to their home in the ground.
My wife was quite taken with them all working together like this as the line of ants didn’t seem to end and how they were all working as one. We both watched until the procession ended.
Tracy once again expressed how amazing this was. I said to her, “we can learn a lot from ants.”
There are no Republicans, Democrats, liberals, conservatives or special interest groups. Just all of them working in unison for the common good of all. If we humans could only understand this simple concept in life.
Doug Walter,
Linntown