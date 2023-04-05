On the last two Sundays, we have once again been reminded that being educated doesn’t mean you’re knowledgeable.
First, John Peeler, a professor, then Calli Lambard, a student, espoused theories that prove higher education today is indoctrination, not knowledge.
Both claim racist actions are ruining opportunities for people of color. Everything is racist because Jim Crow policies still permeate our way of life just as they did in the 50s and 60s according to Peeler. Lambard claims racism is responsible for climate change and hurts people of color at an inordinate rate. Lambard goes so far as to compare the lack of rebuilding in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans 20 years after Hurricane Katrina to racial discrimination.
I have been in New Orleans pre-Katrina and there are a couple of things to keep in mind about the city. One, it’s built below sea level which makes it incredibly vulnerable to storm damage. Secondly, the Ninth Ward was more damaged than many areas and was in worse shape before Katrina and that makes many repairs and rebuilding projects cost-prohibitive. I don’t know what policies pre-Katrina affected this section of the city so some of the student’s points may have been valid in that case. However, blaming the storm and overly costly rebuilding on racism is inane at best.
Professor Peeler’s blaming events of today on practices dating to post-Civil War and 1950 eras is irresponsible. It has become chic to blame past behaviors so it’s not shocking to see a professor with book smarts but little grasp of real life and a student who’s experienced school but not the real world to grasp onto and pound into others that every problem in the world is racist, sexist or some kind of phobic.
What’s sad though is education is used to show us how to avoid making those historical errors rather than practicing the favorite liberal activity of presentism — the act of making past people do what you want of them today. So it just proves as the cost of education grows more and more costly it’s not guaranteed you’ll learn a thing.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury