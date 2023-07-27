As temperatures crank up this week, a friendly reminder to cool off behind the wheel of your vehicles, taking the extra time needed to work through various road work projects in the region.
It’s disappointing but not surprising to hear complaints from Monroe Township residents, worried about drivers cutting through neighborhoods to avoid detours and road work associated with the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
Several residents brought their concerns to the attention of township supervisors this week about detours around the work on Mill Road. Detours in and around the area are expected to be in place until December.
“People are not obeying the stop sign or the speed limit. We have concerns about safety,” Greenbrier Avenue resident Cheryl Stumpf told supervisors, noting she had nearly been struck by what she described as a speeding vehicle in her neighborhood.
One resident voiced concern for the safety of her two daughters, who ride bicycles around the neighborhood. Others discussed tractor-trailers and RVs on the roads and drivers who have missed or ignored detour signs.
Township supervisors said they have reached out to state police for help to monitor the situation. “Every back road, every development has been experiencing the same thing,” Supervisor Ryan Mack said at this week’s meeting.
Similar justifiable complaints accompany projects big and small. Remember the voices that emerged soon after the Duke Street Reconstruction project started in Northumberland and the accommodations PennDOT and local workers were able to put into place to reduce, redirect or slow traffic on roads not really built to handle large volumes of traffic or larger vehicles on a consistent basis.
Township supervisor Dave Heimbach urged residents to remain “vigilant” and report any other concerns that can be passed on to PennDOT.
For drivers taking shortcuts, we understand the level of frustration with the work. A regular route to work or school that might have taken five minutes now takes 10 or 15. But being a good community partner means following speed limits and detours — PennDOT engineers have created thoughtful detours with the least amount of disruptions involved — to help everyone get through the projects with as little friction as possible.
Years ago, when Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township was a hot location for building and more and more workers traveled through the area or headed to doctor’s appointments, drivers got into a regular habit of cutting through the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. Residents there rightfully complained about the dangers, so a chain was put up across one end of the parking lot, the end of the shortcut. That fix remains in place to this day.
A little patience now can go a long way. Remember what the end goal is: An ease up of big truck traffic, creating a more reasonable flow of traffic through some of the most heavily traveled roads in the area.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by editor William Bowman.