October is often thought of as the time of the year when autumn is entirely upon us. The leaves have begun to change color, and daylight has suddenly become shorter. Families often find themselves busy managing school schedules and fall sports. College football is in full swing, with fans anticipating cheering on their favorite team. Young children count down the days until they can put on their Halloween costumes and have their bags filled with candy.
For those who work in the field of victim advocacy, October is often all those things described above and Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). DVAM is an opportunity to highlight this critical issue and show survivors they are not alone while also mourning and remembering the lives of those lost to domestic violence.
October has now come and gone this year, and I find myself in frequent reflection on the happenings of the month. One stand-out question that continues to linger from community members is, “Why don’t they just leave?” Why don’t victims of domestic violence just leave? Leaving, it should be easy, right? This question makes me wonder if those who ask this question, believe leaving an abusive relationship is as easy and straightforward as just walking out the door and saying it is over.
Asking this question shifts the blame to the victim for remaining in the abusive relationship. The question people should start asking instead is, “Why does the abuser feel it is acceptable to harm their partner?” If that was the question asked, we as a community could begin to dismantle the myths placed on victims and survivors and focus the blame where it should be, with the perpetrator of the abuse.
The answer to the question, “Why don’t they just leave?” is not simple. The list of reasons is long, complex, multi-faceted, and sometimes unique to each person’s circumstances. For starters, some victims know what their abuser is capable of, and any thought of escaping the abuse looks more like a death sentence. Sometimes the choice to not leave is due to invisible barriers that keep victims, specifically female victims, from leaving their abusive situation. These invisible barriers could be that the victim doesn’t have any way of taking care of themselves, fear that leaving goes against their religious beliefs, or that they may lose custody of their children if they were to leave.
Victims not only have to deal with the battle going on in their heads about staying versus leaving, but they also must deal with the barriers that society has placed on them. Shame and embarrassment are emotions that are frequently exhibited. Victims often feel isolated with nowhere and no one to turn to due to the fear that someone will find out about the abuse.
The list I’ve shared is limited, as there is not enough space in this column to thoroughly discuss some of these barriers. This list is just the tip of the iceberg on this topic.
In future submissions, I intend to further explore the complexity of the barriers that victims face when considering leaving an abusive situation. I will discuss ways you and other members of our community might be able to help support victims as they work to find the courage to leave the cycle of violence.
Between now and then, if you have the opportunity to engage with an individual who trusts you enough to disclose their active victimization or survivorship, do not ask them why they haven’t left, or what took them so long to leave. Consider supporting the conversation by affirming that you believe their story, and by asking how you can help.
Mae-Ling Kranz is the chief executive officer for Transitions of PA, the comprehensive victim service organization providing services in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.