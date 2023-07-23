I don’t think abortion should be a means of birth control. Use methods of prevention that were established since the 1960s, at least.
Whether a woman has an abortion or not should strictly be between her and God.
We don’t need a panel of old, white men regulating her options and enacting laws of the same.
One cannot legislate morality.
Also, should you not think about bringing a child into a world that will have them growing up in a dictatorship and suffering the terrible consequences of climate change?
Stan Dippery,
Mifflinburg