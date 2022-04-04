Four state lawmakers who represent the Central Susquehanna Valley are focusing in on proposed legislation to help support Pennsylvania farmers.
State Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Northumberland and Snyder counties; David Rowe, R-85 of Union and Snyder counties; and David Millard, R-109 of Columbia County; as well as state Sen. John Gordner, whose district includes a large portion of the Valley, met with representatives of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau last week to discuss proposed legislation that would affect farmers and the agricultural community.
Rowe noted that during their meetings, the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee adopted and advanced three bills that support the state’s dairy industry.
One of those bills would create “Keystone Opportunity Dairy Zones,” similar to the Keystone Opportunity Zone program, providing tax incentives to locate new dairy processing plants in Pennsylvania. That bill passed the state House in the last session, but was not considered by the state Senate before the session ended.
“Increasingly, people are drinking less milk while eating more yogurt, cheese, butter, ice cream, etc.,” state Rep. John A. Lawrence, R-13, of Chester and Lancaster counties, wrote in a memo to his fellow lawmakers. “Attracting milk processing plants to Pennsylvania provides new and increased markets for Pennsylvania milk, and converts our milk into value-added products that can be shipped around the country — even around the world.”
Another bill approved by the House committee would give the state’s Milk Marketing Board the ability to coordinate the collection and distribution of milk premiums paid by consumers with their purchase of milk, to help ensure that these funds make it back into the pockets of struggling dairy farmers.
The third bill would help ensure that children in public schools have an option to consume Pennsylvania whole and 2 percent reduced-fat milk. Federal regulations enacted under the Obama administration removed those products from schools, leaving only skim milk. Unfortunately, a significant amount of the skim milk is discarded by students, who apparently, just don’t like it.
“Schools within Pennsylvania using Pennsylvania funds, should not be denied the ability to purchase a Pennsylvania agricultural product to serve to Pennsylvania school children,” Rep. Lawrence said.
Pennsylvania farmers, the people who get up and go to work every morning to help ensure we have healthy, locally-produced foods, face myriad regulations and issues to overcome as their products make their way to the consumer.
It’s encouraging to see state lawmakers from our region doing what they can to help support them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.