Thanks to The Daily Item and the Associated Press for the article (May 13) about legislators’ perks for which taxpayers foot the bill. The article points out that our legislature’s own rules provide the latitude for our representatives and senators to decide what they buy and from whom. Mentioned are things like $1.08 spent by a legislator for hair spray to kill flies, an $82 side table used to display photos, and even individually wrapped muffins to distribute to commuters.
Perhaps more significant saturated fat in the legislators’ diet is the time and expense they spend in generating resolutions described as “Noncontroversial under Rule 35.” Today’s search for a list of such items turned up more than 300 introduced in the current session alone. Some are repetitions of resolutions submitted annually.
To be sure, each of these resolutions is important to some person somewhere. But, does it really take 203 legislators, as well as staff, to dedicate attention to composing, calendaring, printing, voting, and distributing such matters? It seems to me that the state should be able to equip a 16-year-old individual to do the work, given a word-processing software program, a desktop printer, and a seat in the lieutenant governor’s office.
And, the sponsoring legislator would still be able to claim the publicity for having introduced such things as House Resolutions No. 432 recognizing July 17, 2019, as “Hot Dog Day” in Pennsylvania, No. 278 designating May 4 as “Forgotten Cemetery Day,” or No. 192 designating April 26 as “Pretzel Day.”
Anthony Ludovico,
Mifflinburg