Do you believe the riot at our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “…legitimate political discourse…”? People died. Property was destroyed. Human feces was spread through various parts of the building. Recently the Republican National Committee said the attack on the Capitol was nothing more than “…ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse…” Do you agree?
Mid-term elections will be held in nine months. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser will be on the ballot. Ask them if they believe the assault on the Capitol was legitimate political discourse, or was it intended to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Was it intended to prevent Congress and the Vice-president from simply doing their Constitutional duty? Was it, in fact, intended to help steal the election for Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by over seven million votes.
While you’re at it, ask Congressmen Keller and Meuser if they believe Trump actually won the election. If their answer is yes — the riot was just legitimate political discourse and Trump won the election — they don’t deserve your vote.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury