I will not try to respond to all of Mr. Moyer’s arguments in “Trump always America First,” (Dec. 26) but I will start by stating that Donald Trump did indeed lose to Joe Biden. Two fraudulent votes were found in Pennsylvania — for Trump. The kind of widespread fraud that Mr. Trump’s supporters claim happened did not happen, as affirmed by many election officials, some of them Republican.
And in tossing out “illegal” votes, they would throw out many more legitimate votes, so who is “stealing” the election? Mr. Trump has been setting this fiasco up for months with his charges of “the only way I will lose is if they cheat.”
Yes, Mr. Trump does put “America first” when it comes to trade deals. However, he puts Donald Trump first in most everything else. Calling him “the greatest president ever” is laughable. While all presidents lie (”I did not have sexual relations with that woman...”), Trump makes an average of 50 false or misleading statements a day, totaling about 25,000 since he was sworn in.
His “America first” policy has angered foreign allies and decimated the Foreign Service. His trade war with China has cost 300,000 jobs. Making his older children “senior advisors” the very definition of “nepotism,” and he places loyalty over competence in most of the people he hires.
He creates chaos with his “policy by tweet,” which contributed to unprecedented turnover in White House staff. He has done damage to multiple institutions such as the courts, the press, healthcare, and the Senate with his verbal attacks. He has broken most of the Ten Commandments and probably read none of the Bible, yet Evangelical Christians love him because he promised to “end abortion.”
Yes, Mr. Moyer, Joe Biden is our legitimately elected President, after a fair election with record turnout.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove