In his guest column of Thursday, Feb. 11, Congressman Adam Kinzinger claimed the following quotation for Winston Churchill: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
However, the thought itself did not originate with Churchill, but with the philosopher, George Santayana. If memory serves, the quote itself says: “Those who do not learn from the lessons of history are condemned to repeat them.”
A truncated version of Santayana’s wise advice is, “History repeats itself,” which is not quite what he was implying, but close enough, I guess. It is the lessons that are repeated, not the reliable cycle of events.
Anyway, hands down, the quote is Santayana’s.
George Manning,
Milton