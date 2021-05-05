Most of us are celebrating the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial as an indication that justice at last can be found for the murder of an unarmed Black man killed by the police. Of course, it will not restore life to George Floyd, but perhaps it will deter other policemen from killing Black people who are not threatening them in any way.
So, what are the lessons from the trial? We have learned that if it takes three policemen 9.5 minutes to kill a handcuffed African-American (not kill him quickly with a gun) lying face down on the street in front of more than a dozen eye-witnesses, one of whom videos the entire murder, the policemen involved might be brought to trial.
If the murder is videoed from three or four angles and one goes viral on the internet and inspires millions of people to demonstrate around the world, including in thousands of U.S. cities for a month, we might get a fair trial.
If the murder occurs in a large city with a budget that will accommodate a multimillion dollar month-long trial with a prosecution team of at least four brilliant lawyers and 38 witnesses, including at least five fellow officers, we might get a conviction.
Chauvin had not entered into plea-bargain because he thought that, despite the mountain of evidence against him, he would be found not guilty by a jury of his peers. That had happened time and time again in similar cases throughout American history.
With millions of eye-witnesses to the murder, videoed from several angles, the trial of Derek Chauvin should have been an open and shut case.
The trial should have been shorter, cheaper, and simpler.
Yet some of us still take the Chauvin trial as proof that no reform of policing or the justice system is necessary.
Robert Beard,
Lewisburg