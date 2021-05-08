We have learned many lessons through COVID-19.
First, we were not prepared.
Second, serious disagreements occurred between federal and state governmental leaders over how to respond. The powers assigned to these two forms of our government are not clear cut and increasingly difficult to figure out. Tensions and disputes have happened in the past.
The national government tends to enact policies, claiming the credit, while shifting responsibility for figuring out how to implement them to the states. Consequently, at state executive branches, the governors’ duties, have increased.
At the onset of crisis, citizens look to the executive branches of government to direct action. This reaction seems to be almost an instinctual transfer of power to our leaders.
Legislatures (senators and representatives of the House) and judicial branches play a more reactive and deliberative function. This played out during COVID, in that Congress passed The CARES Act response in late March, 2020, when the pandemic had been widely known about since around early February that year.
Transparency in government is necessary. Crises demand extraordinary, quick actions.
Perfectionism, unfortunately or fortunately, is not a human trait. Perhaps some things could have been done better, even in this emergency.
Considering all the above, I am not in favor of the proposed Amendments No.’s 1 and 2 to the Constitution of our state. I plan to vote “no” to both in this month’s primary election. I do not want to diminish the power of the office of governor to give more power to the legislative branch, the more unwieldy and slower to act. Health crises, especially, need fast action. Life is too precious.
Most importantly of all, there is a large group of legislators in both governments who have been mercilessly battering the boundaries of their powers for too many years now, and doing so more and more eagerly all the time. This group has taught us not to trust them. They have proven a total lack of credibility and will not stop.
Mean-spirited falsehoods, violence, and death have all occurred. Why would we do what they want?
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg