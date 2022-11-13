There are a lot of lessons to be learned following the reaction to last week’s vandalism at Milton’s newly renovated Alumni field. Most, however, boil down to this:
Don’t do that.
Don’t go into someone’s stadium, home, or place of work and break stuff or intentionally damage something. You are a guest. Leave the place as you found it when you walked in. If you can’t, then stay out.
Don’t rush to judgment when you don’t know all the facts. We are all bad at this one, where “rumors” quickly become “facts.” People with their virtual pitchforks and the anonymity of social media want blood before everyone knows what happened.
Don’t be blase about the concerns of those who feel violated. You don’t get to be the judge of how your actions are perceived.
And don’t miss an opportunity to teach.
What we know for certain is that there was some damage to equipment — broken brooms — and some vinyl decals were destroyed following last week’s District 4 Class 4A semifinal in Milton between visiting Selinsgrove and Milton. Additionally, Milton officials said nameplates were graffitied with “inappropriate sexual innuendos and a racial slur.”
Officials also said social media images that showed liquid surrounding a trash can were deemed to be from students not disposing of water cups appropriately, not from urine as was the quick social media reaction Saturday morning.
Any damage, regardless of how significant or insignificant, is inexcusable and unacceptable. The students, Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said, are being held accountable. What the accountability is or was, was not publicly disclosed by school officials or coaches. Also not disclosed was what the adults in charge of the student-athletes were doing at the time of the infractions.
It was disappointing to see Jankowski seem more frustrated with the social media reaction and what he deemed an inaccurate “narrative” than the fact that some of his student-athletes did, in fact, damage some property at another school. His reaction likely would have been similar to those in Milton if the damage had happened at Selinsgrove’s facility.
There is something to be said — a teaching moment? — for clearly taking ownership and responsibility when in the wrong. Selinsgrove officials missed that opportunity, at least publicly. Part of education is making sure those who are being taught are better people when they leave school.
In today’s viral world, incidents can get blown out of proportion almost instantly. That doesn’t mean something wrong didn’t happen, it means that we should all be better at pumping the brakes on hitting send before we know all the information.
All that is moot. Start with that premise that we shouldn’t break other people’s stuff.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Willam Bowman.