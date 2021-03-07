Lately, I’ve heard a lot of people complaining that the Democrats want to take their guns. These same people are Trumpers. They probably have never read anything about dictators and authoritarian governments.
They want to see Donald Trump in office. He would become a dictator. Two things dictators do is take away your free speech and try to get control of all the weapons of the common folks because they don’t know whose side you are on.
There comes a time when you can swear your loyalty to them, but then you have to prove it. Dictators care not about you until they need you to do their bidding, like Trump did on Jan. 6.
Look at the dictators in the world, in Russia, in China, in North Korea, in Syria, in Turkey. When people protest, many are killed or taken someplace where you never hear from them again.
If you think America should be a dictatorship, move. As for me, I like a democracy where freedom rings.
Charles A. Haines Jr.,
Beaver Springs