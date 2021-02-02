We have witnessed one horrible insurrection against our government. We have impeached our former president.
We have a real chance to move forward in a positive way. We do not need more violence or major disruptions at this time.
I see absolutely no benefit on another impeachment.
I’ll be clear, I’m glad he’s gone, he was a horrible example of leadership. But back off, drop the charges now. There are no positive outcomes.
In my opinion, the real poison has always been Nancy Pelosi. She needs to go.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove,
Retired lieutenant colonel