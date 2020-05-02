Whenever we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic into whatever our “new normal” looks like, some difficult budget discussions will need to be had across all levels of government. Many have already taken place.
These discussions will be uncomfortable, but these are discussions that should be had as close to the source as possible, which is why state lawmakers’ plans to ban local school districts from raising property taxes this year should not become law.
A broad-brush swipe isn’t what is needed right now. There is too much uncertainty, short- and long-term, for a one-size-fits-all approach to taxing.
Part of the reasoning behind the measure does make sense. School directors should be able to manage some spending with buildings closed for the final three months of the academic year. But creativity and belt-tightening will be needed.
What works in one place won’t necessarily work everywhere. That’s why these decisions should be made on the local level, where people really understand budgets, the tax base, and how every penny is spent.
Both the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Pennsylvania School Board Association oppose the measure.
Directors at three Valley school districts — Danville, Lewisburg and Line Mountain — have already announced preliminary budgets with no tax increase.
“We’re very lucky to be in the position we are right now,” said Line Mountain budget director Kaitlin Rosselli. “There’s uncertainty in the state. There are a lot of other districts that aren’t in our position. It’s a testament to all of you being fiscally responsible.”
Not every school district is so lucky.
State House Democrats opposed to the plan said the General Assembly shouldn’t dictate what local school board, also elected officials, should be doing. “It’s an unfunded mandate” if the state freezes property taxes without pledging to provide additional dollars to help schools operate, said state Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia. “To me it is fundamentally wrong.”
State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery County hopes local school officials can avoid raising taxes, but he “doesn’t think the state should handcuff them. They were elected,” he said. “I would hope they would make the right decision.”
We agree. Let local officials make the decisions they were elected to make.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.