The Senate’s acquittal of President Trump closes a troubling chapter in our nation’s history and concludes with an acquittal because the process lacked any semblance of due process or evidence and lacked any semblance of a desire to get to the truth.
House Democrats ran a completely partisan investigation that reflected their deep, long-held desire to impeach President Trump, that seemed to blind them to the fundamental facts of the case. This is why, as we witnessed, their case fell apart once the president’s defense team laid out the other side of the story, which lawfully vindicated the president.
The fact is, many House Democrats were determined to impeach the president since he was elected in 2016 — this is indisputable. Well before any phone call with the Ukrainian president, House Democrats, because they had the majority, wasted no time misusing their newfound power by opening-up groundless investigations, which can be described as a fishing expedition in rough waters that caught nothing but the attention of the media and got a lot of people sick. They simply never had one substantiated piece of evidence on which any jury would consider convicting or indicting any individual, because there was no evidence of a crime.
The president released the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky the day after wrongdoing was alleged. We can all read in black and white the President’s words.
Yes, the president mentioned the Bidens as an example of the well-known, widespread corruption in Ukraine. Isn’t it a “little” questionable that the Vice President’s inexperienced and unqualified son held a high-paying job with a company run by a well-known, corrupt criminal? Does that sound kosher to anyone? Certainly, it does not. Then again, the Bidens are a lot like an onion, the more you peel them back the more you cry.
Throughout the investigation, there was no substantiated link from any of the 17 Democrat-called witnesses to implicate any level of a quid pro quo. There was no “this for that.” Such a piece of evidence simply does not exist, that is why it is clear this impeachment inquiry was destined to sink.
We then saw Speaker Pelosi, as she knew they had a weak case, make demands of Senate proceedings seeking power over the same. She believed holding the Articles of Impeachment for 28 days would give her power over the Senate, but the Speaker certainly got ahead of her water skis. The Majority Leader of the Senate would have none of it — just as he has no authority over the House, she has no authority over the Senate.
The president’s defense team articulated the weakness of the Articles of Impeachment explaining the president’s concerns about Ukraine and the documented, frequent, and often effectuated executive practice of withholding foreign aid when concerns of corruption are present. This is a president’s duty and we should all hope for it to be upheld by all presidents.
Since gaining the majority in 2018, many House Democrats, including leadership, unfortunately used their energy to do one thing: Impeach the president. This political agenda consumed the resources of all three branches of the federal government for a long period of time at the expense of countless other priorities.
The people’s trust has been rocked. Let’s hope the Democrat leadership is willing to work with Republicans and can now rebuild some semblance of trust and start building a bridge over very troubled waters.
Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) represents Pennsylvania’s Ninth District.