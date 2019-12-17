The Danville American Legion Post 40 has a wonderful holiday tradition that dates back to the 1950s.
On Sunday, about 20 members of the Legion, its auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 40 kept the 60-plus-year tradition alive by paying visits to more than 50 U.S. military veterans who now reside at Grandview, Vintage Knolls, Emmanuel Center and Maria Joseph Manor nursing homes and care centers.
As members of the 198th Army Band, a jazz combo from Rochester, New York, played favorite tunes, American Legion members shook hands, engaged in conversations and offered gift baskets that included military calendars, puzzle books, T-shirts and hats to veterans, including former U.S. Marine Harry Hartman, who is now a resident of Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Danville American Legion program, which this year coincided with the 75th anniversary of The Battle of the Bulge, provides reminders of the profound sacrifices made through the decades by members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
The holidays offer a great opportunity to check in on the welfare of these American heroes.
There are more than 819,000 veterans living in Pennsylvania and more than 453,000 of them — 55 percent — are age 65 and older, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
More than 60,000 of all Pennsylvania military veterans are women and nearly 126,000 of all Pennsylvania veterans are disabled.
All of those numbers tell us that there are many people living nearby who have earned our thanks and regardless of the season, would benefit from a visit, a kind word or two, a handshake, a gift.
Back at the American Legion in Danville, members say they feel the rewards of the visitations.
“We’re making sure every veteran is taken care of and let them know they are not forgotten, they’re still a part of the military family,” said Post Commander Brian Sosnoskie. “It’s up to us to continue this tradition.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by digital editor Dave Hilliard.