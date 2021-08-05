The time has arrived once again to carry a facial mask in our pocket or purse and be ready, willing and able to put it on when requested to do so.
At this point in the ever-changing conditions that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown our way, we are not talking about government mandates here in Pennsylvania. It’s simply a time to be courteous to the owners and operators of any business, shop, office, restaurant or entertainment venue that opts to require its customers to wear masks on their property.
They have an absolute right to make such a request, and we as their customers, should respect their choice and comply.
Kathy Snyder, the owner of Brushstrokes Gallery, Art Supplies and Framing, a shop in downtown Lewisburg, told us that she decided to reinstate a mandatory masking policy in their store about three weeks ago. She noted that many visitors from out of the area stop in at her store, including those from regions of the country where COVID-19 cases are surging.
“We don’t want to do this forever,” she said. “Who wants to do this forever? But, it’s more important for us to stay open.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community transmission map on Wednesday showed all four Valley counties — Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union — in the moderate category.
Masking mandates are returning in many areas of the nation where COVID infections are reaching substantial or high levels once again.
Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and McDonald’s are among the national retailers that have announced the return of varied masking policies for employees. Most of the larger corporate stores are asking their customers to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission.
Back at Brushstrokes, Snyder said everyone who works at the store was beginning to feel “a little paranoid” as case counts rise nationally, even as they remain fairly low in our region.
“It made us all feel at ease,” she said.
Everyone should feel that way, regardless of where they work. For now, it’s the business owners’ call. It’s their work home, and we, the customers, should respect that by having a facial mask handy and ready to deploy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publiser, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.