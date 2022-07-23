Shikellamy school leaders are once again looking at the district’s use of the occupational assessment tax, an antiquated and often unfair tax. The time has come to finally move off this tax and give taxpayers the chance to make the final decision on how to fund the public school district.
The district’s continued use of the tax came up again recently when some parents of high school or college students were sent occupational tax bills for the students. The occupational assessment tax, generally based on a job title or category, has long been considered an antiquated and often inequitable form of taxation, and most school districts in the region replaced it with an earned income tax more than a decade ago.
It can be unfair because of the broad brush often used when looking at job titles. A “manager” or “director” at a local restaurant or nonprofit likely makes significantly less money than someone with a similar title at a local hospital or manufacturing facility.
The Occupation Tax was authorized by the Pennsylvania State Legislature many years ago to relieve the school tax burden from resting solely on property owners, which sounds like a good idea. That is until you realize someone making $35,000 a year could be paying the same tax rate as someone making $350,000 a year simply because of their title.
Fortunately, superintendent Jason Bendle said full-time students will be exempt from the tax.
A long-term solution would be to move away from the tax through a shift to Act 130, which would permit districts to tax individuals based on what they earn, not job title. The shift, district officials said, could net the district as much as $800,000 a year. Business Manager Brian Manning said a switch to Act 130 — which other Valley school districts have done — has plusses as minuses, including the reliance on a tax base continuing to work and earning more money.
“Obviously wages grow over time, and there could be a growth in the number we collect but when the economy is down the dip will happen again,” he said.
The time has come to put this on the ballot and let the taxpayers of the Shikellamy School District decide. They are the ones footing the bill, give them a say in how to pay.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.