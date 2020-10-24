Days away from the presidential election and it is becoming more clear by the day that Pennsylvania isn’t just going to be a swing state, it is shaping up to potentially be the pivot point for the entire election.
Many polls — which we all know many were mostly wrong four years ago — show former Vice President Joe Biden with leads in most swing states, including the Keystone State. For President Trump to claim reelection, he likely needs to win Pennsylvania again.
While legal challenges continue to emerge daily in the commonwealth and a disconcerting number of issues have shown up locally, it is apparent Election Day — and likely days afterward — will be contentious.
It is our hope it isn’t. But it seems almost inevitable some issues will arise.
The Daily Item has partnered with Spotlight PA and ProPublica, a national nonprofit news organization, to track voters throughout the state on any problems or concerns they encounter while trying to vote. The collaboration is part of ProPublica’s “Electionland” project, which seeks to provide local newsrooms more resources to cover the election and ensure voters’ stories are told.
The news organizations will follow tips across all lanes of the election — voter intimidation, voter suppression, illegal poll watching, ballot harvesting, long lines, problems with voting machines, changed voting locations — in the commonwealth, in the lead up to Nov. 3, during election day and after the election in the likelihood it may take days to determine a winner.
The Daily Item has already received some of these calls, including out of Union County where voters were concerned about delays in mail-in ballots being sent out, at least two were turned away trying to legally vote early in person, and in Snyder County, where hundreds of incorrect ballots were mailed.
If you want to voice a concern, an online form is located at dailyitem.com — under the headline “Report voting problems in Pennsylvania to election tipline” — now and will stay there for several weeks. Feel free to alert us of any issues to see during the voting process. You can also alert your state and county election officials.
Free and fair elections have always been a foundational element of American democracy and the process feels threatened right now. If you see something wrong, say something. We have given you an outlet to make sure your vote, and those of your fellow citizens are counted.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.