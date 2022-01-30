The call for liquor privatization isn’t a new trend in Pennsylvania. It’s been an occasional topic in Harrisburg since 1933, when post-prohibition rules were put into place.
The topic has come up again, this time in a proposal that would give Pennsylvania’s voters the decision to keep liquor sales private, or maintain the status quo. State Rep. Natalie Mihalek, a Republican from Allegheny and Washington counties has proposed a constitutional amendment to privatize the state-run liquor industry.
This isn’t a quick solution due to the law requiring changes to the state constitution. In Pennsylvania — one of 17 states that control the sale of spirits, wine and beer according to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association — the proposal would have to pass state House and Senate over two consecutive sessions before it would get on the ballot. Because Pennsylvania is in the second year of two-year terms for state Representatives, it means the earliest such a proposal would appear on the ballot would be the 2023 primary.
Mihalek said in a hearing last week that the state’s “monopoly” over wine and spirits is “cumbersome and expensive.”
She is right.
But here’s the rub: Alcohol in Pennsylvania is as readily available as it ever has been since regulations took effect. It also makes a ton of money for state coffers.
Wine and beer are available in convenience stores and grocery stores with their makeshift “cafes.” The state’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits are open more hours than ever, including Sundays in many locations.
“You’re gonna cost a lot of people jobs in Pennsylvania. You’re going to cause a revenue shortfall. You’re going to cause prices and taxes to go up,” Wendell Young IV, president of the labor union representing the state’s Wine and Spirits workers, said.
He’s right.
In the fiscal year 2020-21, the state liquor industry generated $2.91 billion in sales. It pumps millions of dollars into state piggy banks to fund state police along with drug and alcohol programming.
The initial windfall from the likely sale of the state’s system would be significant. It would also close the tap on future sales and revenue, other than what will likely be significant taxes on the retail side if the state is no longer driving the system.
There are some significant pros and cons to weigh.
Overall, it still comes down to this: Should Pennsylvania be in the booze business?
There is a lot of nuance to that question. Billions of dollars are involved. Thousands of jobs, too.
There is something to be said for changes happening legislatively. But after so many swings and misses, letting voters have a crack at deciding seems like a viable option.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.