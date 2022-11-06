We live in the greatest country in the history of the world. It’s not perfect but if we work together we can make it better. We always have.
It may be asking too much to turn down the heat in the middle of an election, but I think we should try, now and after Nov. 8. We may have different ideas on how to do it, but most of us want the same things: A good job, a roof over our heads, and a better life for our children. One of the unique things about America has always been that we can agree to disagree, peacefully.
Our enemies in the world are enjoying the madness that has overtaken us. Let’s disappoint them. If my neighbor’s house is on fire, I’m going to help them. I’m not going to ask what their political or religious views are. We need to reject this hyped-up hatred. The people urging us to hate each other are in it for money, or power or weakening us as a country. The more anger and fear they can whip up, the weaker our country gets.
Let’s turn off the radios, televisions and social media for a month. Let’s see how much calmer our lives will be. Let’s have conversations with each other, and instead of looking for where we can argue, let’s try to find areas where we can agree. That’s my prayer for our country. Won’t you join me?
Mary Forzani,
Winfield