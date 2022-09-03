In reading the latest missive from Trey Casmir (Aug. 26) it was striking to see that no matter the subject he has a propensity to be wrong about everything. If you’re trying to emulate Joe Biden and his handlers that would be admirable but in the real world not so much.
He took to task George Will for defending capitalism and denigrating socialism. As with everything he finds distasteful Trey was able to word flog his favorite whipping boys, Donald Trump and all who voted for him. In order to always make himself feel better, I suppose he blisteringly attacks those with different opinions as racist, misogynistic, transphobic and in the case of George Will, rich prep boys who watched the richer kids at prep school steal lunch money and emulate them now that he’s a columnist.
Personally, I find Will wordy yet intelligent. To have the outright gall to attack the very system that allows all who work for something to have the opportunity to accomplish that endeavor and profit from it while praising Marxism is stunning. In your field, you have the chance to do what you like and make a living at it. You then have the opportunity to purchase items of necessity and even some that are just things that make you feel good. As a resident of a Marxist society, you get to stand in lines for bread. You get to wait in long lines for gas or in the case of Venezuela which produces oil that is mostly sent to China you get to ride a bike or walk.
You in your chosen field more than likely wouldn’t have a job because under the state you professed such admiration for in a medical system like theirs the practice is not covered as frequently. So while you may abhor the creature comforts of capitalism and that’s certainly your right to choose, don’t bash those who disagree with such unabashed hatred. While you believe Americans wanting the best for themselves is wrong, no reasonable person could possibly agree with you.
Keep doing your Biden impression and maybe the grownups can keep this country running. Of course, we will have to find some of them first.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury