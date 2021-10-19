I live on Edison Avenue, one of the streets that trucks carrying dirt to the old Celotex property are using. They leave dust and dirt everywhere and drive too fast. Many of us don’t park ours cars in front of the house because of this. I have a handicap parking place, I use a cane and sometimes a walker and now I have to walk down through my yard to get to the car and then walk up when I get home.
I’ve called Sunbury’s Department of Public Works several times. A few times I’ve spoken to someone and other times I left messages. There is an easy solution to this mess which I’ve repeated to DPW, but it is being ignored: There is a gate to Celotex right off Front Street. I have no idea why they can’t use that and let us get back to parking our cars in front of our homes! If I bring anything home I have to stop out front, unload it, get back in my car and park it out back.
This has been going on for quite awhile now. I wish someone could/would do something. My car just got back from the body shop after being vandalized while parked out back and I am hoping it doesn’t happen again while it has to be parked out there. If this affects you please call DPW or the mayor’s office or write a letter here. Maybe with enough voices we can get this changed.
SallyAnn Yohn,
Sunbury