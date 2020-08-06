Republicans are proud to wave the flag to show how patriotic they are and how much they love our country. Their belief in God, the constitution, law and order, right to life, personal responsibility and other positive attributes are commendable. The problem is that they believe they exclusively own them. They believe their actions, beliefs, or affiliations are of greater virtue than those of others which give them the idea they are morally superior. That is the exact definition of self-righteousness. Both the right and the left may be guilty to some degree. How did we get here?
When people state how good they are they imply the other side is bad. But Trump’s message is explicit. He accuses with tweets and speeches Democrats and anyone who opposes him of hating America. His constant insults carry over to the rest of us and we end up with fear and hatred that divide us more than ever.
We all know our president is the leader whose words and actions have a profound effect on everyone. Many of us believe our country is at a very low, even disastrous point in our history, all of this the responsibility of an incompetent leader and divider-in-chief. If that sounds harsh to Trump supporters, please look at the evidence: The results of the pandemic, our standing in the world, and the fact that we can’t or won’t talk civilly with people who disagree with us.
One thing we should all desire: A time when we no longer consider the political opposition as the enemy. Both the Democratic and Republican national conventions should adopt the refrain of a song by the Youngbloods from 1967. “Come on people now/Smile on your brother/Everybody get together/Try to love one another right now.”
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg