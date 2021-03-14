I agree with the points made by David Heayn-Menendez in his March 6 op-ed, “We are all stewards of creation.” He outlined so impressively both the commitment of people of faith to be good stewards of God’s creation and the need for everyone to fight against the climate crisis to help and protect our neighbors.
The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a cap-and-trade program that facilitates significant reductions in carbon emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants while generating revenues from the auction of carbon allowances. Most states in the Northeast, except Pennsylvania, are members. The significant decrease in carbon emissions and parallel decrease in health issues related to pollution in RGGI states indicate the worth of this approach.
The auction proceeds could be put toward community concerns such as school funding or greening our neighborhoods. They could even be used in service of workers and communities impacted by the transition from fossil fuels, as well as residents of frontline communities (often poor or minority) that have been disproportionately harmed because pollution sources are often sited near them.
Pennsylvania is keen to participate in the program, but special interests are objecting and calling for delay. A substantial majority of Pennsylvanians — 70% — favor linking to RGGI. As a major polluter, Pennsylvania needs to do its part to act on climate change and protect its citizens. Let’s do the right and smart thing. Let’s join RGGI as quickly as possible.
Kay Cramer,
Liverpool