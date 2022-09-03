Every week, our local publications cover county and magisterial court cases.
Our District Attorney, Tony Matulewicz, continues to put our community’s safety at risk on a daily basis, meanwhile collecting a $180,000 a year paycheck from taxpayers. He and his staff continue to play this little game show of “Let’s Make A Deal” every chance he gets, which releases drug dealers and violent offenders back into our communities to allow these vicious cycles to continue. His record for nearly the last seven years has shown he doesn’t care about offering help for addiction, overdose deaths, drugs being dealt, or violence committed in our communities as long as his office looks good for the media and during election time.
We are all losing loved ones at record rates due to these crimes and if he doesn’t want to do his job, next year we must elect a district attorney who will! How many families must grieve and how many loved ones must we all lose before we decide to get registered to vote and show up on election day to stop this from continuing for four more years? This is the return investment we as residents are receiving from a man who has collected more than $1 million in salary of your money since being elected to office in 2015?
This week on “Let’s Make A Deal,” you can avoid jail time in this county by possessing drug paraphernalia, holding a knife to someone, committing burglary, break into a home, discharge a firearm, assault someone, possess meth, beat up your mother, threaten to shoot your neighbors, cruelty to animals, possess a firearm without a license, theft of leased property, and DUI. You will receive a small probation sentence for those crimes. But tell someone you’re going to punch them in the face and receive a 6-23 month jail sentence?
Next year, the voters need to cancel his game show he plays with people’s families and lives. This is not a game! Our children are dying. We’re continuously burying family members and friends. Children are being abused and raped. And Tony Matulewicz unfortunately, according to his record, could care less. We as residents need to save our communities and protect our families at all costs.
Joseph J. Leschinskie Jr.,
Shamokin