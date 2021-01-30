How interesting it is that on Joe Biden’s first day in office, he signed an order revoking the permit on the Keystone XL pipeline, which will put 10,000 people out of work. Remember what we were paying for gasoline and fuel under the Obama-Biden administration? Brace yourself!
He also stopped work on the wall on our southern border. Before he was even sworn in, caravans were forming in Honduras to begin the move north and into our country. I see he also has banned non-U.S. citizens traveling from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and 26 other European countries due to COVID-19 concerns. If I remember correctly, when President Trump restricted travel, he was called xenophobic. So I am wondering, will the people coming through our southern border illegally have been tested for COVID and resulted as negative?
I also find the left’s talk about unity and how Joe Biden is a “President for all Americans, not just the one’s who voted for me” a bit of a joke. Remember the left running around for four years with the slogan of “not my president?” Where was the cooperation from across the aisle then?
I think if they are sincere about wanting to unite this country again and make peace, the first step would be dropping any and all charges against President Trump, and stop wasting valuable time and money on an impeachment trial. We have wasted enough of both these past four years. Let’s move on.
Kim Hayes,
Sunbury