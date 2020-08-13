During this time of pandemic-fueled fear and uncertainty, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society wants to thank all our fellow citizens who have chosen to wear a mask and to socially distance in public places.
Living in a community requires us to reach beyond ourselves to decrease suffering and to cultivate reverence for life by experiencing our interdependent connections to humanity, nature, and our inner values.
Until a vaccine is widely available, the only COVID-19 defense we have is to minimize the ability of the virus to spread. A mask and that six-foot space provide that protection. The virus does not discriminate among political, generational, or religious labels.
All of us are vulnerable. None of us are invincible. So again, many thanks to the mask-wearers and social-distancers! You are helping curb the spreading power of COVID-19.
Let’s pull together! Be a masker! It is the smart thing to do for you, your family, and friends, and for everyone!
Patricia Arduini,
SVES Board President
Penny Weinberg-Uebelhoer,
SVES Vice-President
Nancy Kimball,
SVES Board Secretary
Fred Uebelhoer,
SVES Treasurer
Richard Nye,
SVES Board Member