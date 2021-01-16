As a member of a minority religious and cultural community in the Valley, I am sorry to see some in our valley descend into invective that only exacerbates our country’s current dangerous divisions. One example is the current unfair media campaign against our Congressman Fred Keller, who has always made an effort to work across party lines for the benefit of people in the district of all backgrounds.
Holding true to his beliefs in the Constitution and rule of law, Fred recently raised questions about Pennsylvania government’s tinkering with election law and oversight, in a presidential election that was too-close-to-call on election night nationally, and unusual in its adjustments for a pandemic. A man of integrity, he stuck to those concerns and principles.
And when violence erupted at the Capitol, he rightly condemned it strongly because of those same principles.
The tragic and terribly evil violence of Jan. 6, with the riots and looting last year in various parts of the country, together have symbolized sadly the secession (though for most not with physical violence) of large numbers of our countrymen on the Left and on the Right from Lincoln’s American Union “under God,” due to concerns with varying kinds of systemic corruptions.
In Lewisburg Cemetery we can glimpse memorials to those from our Valley who died for our Union, including Andrew Tucker, who fought slavery at the Battle of Gettysburg, and George Ramer, a Lewisburg High School teacher who died fighting Communist totalitarianism in Korea.
May the examples of their sacrifices remind us today of the importance, regardless of party, of first pulling together ourselves under God, so that we can then pull together to support our republic and each other.
Deacon Paul Siewers,
Lewisburg