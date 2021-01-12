Americans have always been willing to give blood in times of need. Blood donation lines stretched around city blocks after the 911 attacks and other community emergencies such as mass shootings.
But it’s not just during times of crisis. Many people provide regularly scheduled donations, giving their blood as often as they can. Each donation is a gift to others.
A new type of blood donation now offers a unique opportunity for those who have faced adversity — those who were infected with COVID-19 and have since recovered — to assist others who are waging their own battle with the virus.
The continuing surge of COVID-19 cases has taxed the country’s supply of convalescent blood plasma and the American Red Cross is pushing to restore the supplies, with the help of former virus patients.
The blood of people who have contracted and recovered from the virus contains antibodies that attack the virus, helping those currently infected and undergoing treatment in a hospital. Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals each use convalescent plasma to treat patients hospitalized with the disease.
Convalescent blood plasma therapy requires one to two units of blood. Geisinger currently averages 20 to 40 new inpatients daily for COVID-19, and about 25 percent of those receive convalescent blood plasma therapy.
So local donations from former COVID patients can help maintain supplies at local hospitals. People will qualify to donate plasma if they are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors must be in good health and generally feel well. Those eligible for convalescent plasma donations also must have a verified diagnosis of COVID-19 and are now symptom free.
For more information on convalescent blood donations or to sign up to donate, visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org then look under the “Donate Blood” section for several links listed under “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information.”
Any kind of blood donation will help others, and blood donations are used for a wide variety of purposes. Generally, one donation can help three people.
Several blood drives are scheduled across the Central Susquehanna Valley this month. To find one, visit the redcrossblood.org website and look for “How to Donate” under the “Donate Blood” section.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.