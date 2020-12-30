At the outset, and in the interest of full disclosure, I will state that I voted for Donald Trump every time his name was on the ballot. I also supported his campaign financially. Do I like the fact that the candidate I supported lost, no. Nevertheless, our system requires that, as a citizen, I respect the laws of this state and country.
Since the Nov. 3 election, I have been told that “I am not a Patriot.” I am a military veteran and, of course, that previous comment came from a person who has never carried a weapon in the defense of this country. I have been told “I do not understand the law.” I am a lawyer, and, of course, that previous comment came from a non-lawyer. I have been told that “I do not understand the importance of the state legislature in the election process.” I am a fairly senior member of the Pennsylvania Senate and, of course, that comment was made by a person who has never served in any elected office.
Whether any of these comments mean anything is a question I will leave to my constituents. Pending that, however, I will explain what my background and experience tell me about the election.
There are two primary issues raised about the election. One is that there is “widespread fraud and irregularities” in the election. The second is that under Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, the legislature is the only body which can determine how a state’s electors are chosen. I will address each, but before doing so, I will make it clear that I am a firm believer in the “rule of law” because without honoring the rule of law, we are left with chaos.
The Trump lawyers have talked about “widespread fraud and irregularities” since Nov. 3. Talking has led to allegations in lawsuits. In any lawsuit, allegations must be proven by testimony presented under oath from witnesses who have personal knowledge of the events at issue. We have all heard about “100’s of affidavits” or “stacks of affidavits” supporting the talk about fraud and irregularities. For whatever reason, however, none of this supporting proof or testimony from witnesses has been presented in any of the court proceedings. Saying a problem exists is easy. Proving a problem exists is difficult. Repeatedly saying a problem exists is not proof of existence.
To my knowledge, Trump’s lawyers have filed at least 40 lawsuits throughout the United States, including several in Pennsylvania. Thus far, the number of decisions favorable to the Trump claims of fraud and irregularities is zero. It cannot go unnoticed that many of the decisions were issued by judges who we would say have a Republican-leaning. Either Trump has the dumbest lawyers on the planet or there really is no proof of widespread fraud or irregularities.
Much blame for the Trump loss in Pennsylvania is laid on the mail-in ballot provisions of Act 77. My question is if the mail-in voting of Act 77 was so bad, why did the Trump organization send out a mail-in ballot application to every registered Republican in the state? At first, the Trump organization was against mail-in voting, but halfway through the campaign a flip flop was done and mail-in voting was encouraged. This clearly caused confusion among voters.
The Nov. 3 election resulted in Republican wins in state row offices for the first time in 40 years. There were Republican gains in the Pennsylvania House and Republicans maintained their advantage in the Senate. Clearly, Republicans did well in the election. Were the elections in all of those races subject to fraud and irregularities? The answer is, no.
With regard to presidential electors, Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution provides that “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature therof may direct, a Number of Electors…” The U.S. Supreme Court, in the case Bush v Gore, stated “[w]hen the state legislature vests the right to vote for President in its people, the right to vote as the legislature as prescribed is fundamental.” Pennsylvania’s Election Code adopted in 1937, provides that electors are determined by the popular vote for the office of President. Pennsylvania’s legislature, 83 years ago, determined that the people would choose electors by vesting that right in its people. In Pennsylvania, that is a fundamental right that has served to elect presidents for the past eight decades.
Many comments I receive simply ignore the fundamental right that voters have in selecting electors and just say that the legislature should ignore that law and name different electors. Not only does that suggestion run contrary to the provision of Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution but that suggestion also ignores the ex post facto provisions included in both the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Pennsylvania. Ex post facto provisions prohibit the changing of laws after an event to make them applicable to an event that has already occurred. This concept is at the very core of our system of government. The people choose the electors by their votes and those results were certified by the governor according to the Election Law on Nov. 24. Those are the persons who will vote on Jan. 6.
Talking about fraud and irregularities is easy. Providing facts under oath in a court setting is a difficult challenge but that is what our rule of law requires. That is what keeps our country civilized.
State Sen. Gene Yaw is a Republican representing the 23th District, which includes Union County.