Can we just be a little better instead of racing to the bottom all the time?
There are good things about social media, including the ability to stay connected with friends and family despite the distance (seemingly increased because of COVID-19), and the instant availability of news and information we want. Some have been able to spread the word and get help needed if they are shut-in while sick or self-isolating. There are also terrible things about social media, highlighted by the anonymity that allows for outrageous, uncalled for and mean-spirited attacks emboldened by the safety of a screen.
Unfortunately, the latter seems to be the more common use currently.
Clearly, no one is at their best right now. We are all a bit snippy, quick to fly off the handle over almost anything: Someone not wearing a mask; someone telling us to wear a mask; drive faster; drive slower; why isn’t there hand sanitizer? You’re voting for that guy?
We have entered a time where civil dialogue seems to be a thing of the past. People will interrupt you before you finish a sentence to tell you why you’re wrong.
Social media has been rocket fuel for the division, especially amid a pandemic where far too many people say the science is “fake news” and mockery is much more likely than any sort of compliment.
Last week, The Associated Press wrote about shaming people who get sick or aren’t following the rules during the ongoing coronavirus mitigation. Some mock others because they wear a mask or are still a bit apprehensive about visiting restaurants in person.
“The warp speed and reach of social media in the pandemic era gives the practice an aggressive new dimension,” the AP wrote.
Some view the shaming as a way to justify the decisions they have made. Others relish in the protection and anonymity that can come from a few taps on a keyboard or smartphone.
Either way, it’s divisive and the division is growing because, apparently, while no one can know for sure if we are doing the right things, far too many are certain other people are doing the wrong thing.
So we point fingers, name call and criticize, 21st-century style.
And every time we hit send, we become a little more divided.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.