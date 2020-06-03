Together we can support local businesses and employment while protecting the health of our families and neighbors.
Economic recovery and community health are the way forward. Instead of setting them up as competitors, let’s use what we’ve learned about COVID-19 to inform our individual actions and strengthen our community as a whole.
Individual rights and liberty exist because we the people share responsibility for our communities. Let’s use our liberty to ensure that public spaces are cleaned and set up sensibly to make them safe.
Let’s use our liberty to decide we’ll wear masks in public, not only to protect others from the virus, but to signal to each other that we want our businesses and families to survive and thrive in good health.
Let’s use our liberty to choose to respect expert scientists, the history of pandemics, and the law.
Let’s use our liberty to show that we are truly in this together, regardless of our political beliefs or the fact that masks are hot and uncomfortable, or that we all wish we didn’t need to stay six feet away from each other.
I don’t know who you are, reading this, but I do know that we are in this community together, so let’s use our liberty to value each other’s health, safety and livelihood.
Paula Cogan Myers,
Lewisburg