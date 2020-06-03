Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.