I recently attended Encina’s community meeting on June 13. We learned more about Encina’s project and the community’s concerns about the project. I was quite surprised to learn how much our area brings to the table for a recycling plant of this magnitude.
I was also quite surprised to learn about opposition to a recycling plant that ultimately wants to reduce tons of plastic waste from landfills. The CEO of Encina explained how Point Township has everything to offer to the recycling plant. From utilizing local plastic waste, which is mostly being sent to landfills, and our natural resources, and hiring people to work at the plant from our local educational institutions.
That said, I understood concerns about the possibility of harming the environment. I am raising a family in this region and wouldn’t want to see our waterways or air damaged by the construction of a recycling plant. While in attendance, I witnessed a company that seems sincere and committed to not causing harm to our community, but quite the contrary. Encina explained the strict permitting process it is currently going through and the third-party watchdogs that will be in place while the plant is operational. Encina also explained how it constantly evaluates itself to reduce or eliminate any possible contaminants. Holding town events and working to build a relationship between Encina and the community is the step forward to working together to protect our natural resources and bring a much-needed solution to our mounting plastic waste problem.
Lastly, our region is in desperate need of an economic boost. Over the years, many of us have seen high-paying jobs come and go in this local area. We currently see empty buildings where many of our relatives have proudly worked. We know people who have recently graduated from high school or college and must leave this area in search of a decent wage.
This area is rich with local tradesmen who will be able to work on-site, close to their homes without having to travel in search of work. With Merck Pharmaceutical closing soon, this plant also has the potential to hire displaced workers from Merck.
This region has been given a great opportunity to become a leader and prosper from tax incentives and offer high-paying jobs to community members.
It’s my hope that we can work together with Encina to reduce our growing plastic waste problem and create jobs that offer a livable wage.
Jason Heffelfinger,
Montandon