I marched in Harrisburg on Monday in support of legal protection for the unborn. If you disagree, I want you to know that I still honor and respect you.
I strive to live by the principle that each and every person is precious. I want each person I encounter to feel valued and loved regardless of size, looks, intelligence, beliefs, or family history. The dignity of the human person is a core tenet of my Christian faith, but I also believe it’s the fundamental principle upon which just laws and civilization are built.
It’s easy to lose perspective and to dehumanize those who make our lives difficult, especially when we’re already at the end of our rope, and especially when they’re small and unseen, perhaps in the womb.
If you think abortion should be legal, I’d love to convince you otherwise, but if not, I hope we can still work together to make the world a better place.
Lucas Southerton,
Mifflinburg